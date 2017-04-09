227: Season 1 (1985-86) – By Jason S. Lockard

Before requesting to have your film reviewed, please make sure to read the Film Submission FAQ in the Submission Info section and then contact the editor to request the review and get the shipping address.





Review Request

Status: Closed

We are currently not accepting review requests. Please watch for the submissions to open after the 1st of next month before you submit your film to be reviewed. Submissions received during the closed period will be discarded so as to keep the process fair for everyone.





Rogue Cinema is always on the lookout for new writers to join our regular staff of volunteers. If you would like to join the Rogue Cinema team, check out the Submission FAQ and then contact the editor to discuss your proposed submission(s).