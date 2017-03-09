A young woman named Ella (Marissa Carpio) moves into a new apartment in an attempt to restart her life. She’s getting over a traumatic relationship with her former boyfriend Michael (Jegor Jersov). However, once she moves in, she begins to hear and see things. As soon as Ella turns off the lights, she hears thumping noises outside her bedroom door. When she investigates, she finds dirty scuff marks on the nearby floor. She tries to explain these events to her sister Jessie (Robie Madison Park), but the sibling has a hard time believing her. The psychological events begin to take their toll on Ella and she’s afraid that she’s going crazy. But are the events real or is Ella creating the terrifying situation in her mind?
“A Figure Lone” is an 18 minute short film from actress/writer/producer Marissa Carpio and director Nana Dakin and it’s a satisfying psychological thriller. Carpio and Dakin never let the viewer know for sure if the events that occur in the movie are real or if they are a figment of Ella’s imagination. This technique is straight out of the Roman Polanski School of filmmaking and it helps give the film a strong emotional resonance.
The film also benefits greatly from Marissa Carpio’s performance as Ella. She perfectly captures the young woman’s fragile hold on reality as well as her determination to figure out what’s really going on. John Reino’s cinematography is also quite stunning and adds immeasurably to the film’s mood.
“A Figure Lone” is a successful psychological thriller that effectively creates an atmosphere of tension and apprehension. It also produces its fair share of goose bumps.
For more information on “A Figure Lone”, please go to: http://www.marissacarpio.com/a-figure-lone.html
A Figure Lone (2017) – By Philip Smolen
