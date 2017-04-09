Before requesting to have your film reviewed, please make sure to read the Film Submission FAQ in the Submission Info section and then contact the editor to request the review and get the shipping address.
Review Request
Status: Closed
We are currently not accepting review requests. Please watch for the submissions to open after the 1st of next month before you submit your film to be reviewed. Submissions received during the closed period will be discarded so as to keep the process fair for everyone.
Rogue Cinema is always on the lookout for new writers to join our regular staff of volunteers. If you would like to join the Rogue Cinema team, check out the Submission FAQ and then contact the editor to discuss your proposed submission(s).
April 2017
Articles & Profiles
- An Interview with Linda Palmer – By Philip Smolen
Instantly Dated
- Classic Cinema 2.0 – By Jason S. Lockard
- NJ Horror Con and Film Festival 2017 – By Baron Craze
Film Reviews
Anime Reviews
- Blood Rage (1987) – By Roger Carpenter
- Cemetery Without Crosses (1969) – By Roger Carpenter
- Don’t Be Bad (2015) – Jim Morazzini
- Invisible Ghost (1941) – By Duane L. Martin
- King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table (2017) – Jim Morazzini
- Love My Way (2017) – By Philip Smolen
- Ovum (2015) – By Paul Busetti
- Pit Stop (1969) – By Roger Carpenter
- Psychomania (1973) – By Baron Craze
- Ray Harryhausen: Special Effects Titan (2011) – By Roger Carpenter
- Serial Kaller (2014) – By Baron Craze
- Society (1989) – By Roger Carpenter
- Teen Witch (1989) – By Duane L. Martin
- The Amulet of Fear (2017) – By Paul Busetti
- The Barn (2016) – By Baron Craze
- The Creature Below (2016) – By Baron Craze
- The Driller Killer (1979) – By Roger Carpenter
- The Evidence for Heaven (1993-2006) – By Jason S. Lockard
- The Loudest Sound (2015) – Jim Morazzini
- The Perfect Sacrifice (2007-2011) – By Jason S. Lockard
- The Skull (1965) – By Duane L. Martin
- The Vampire Bat (1933) – By Jason S. Lockard
- VooDoo (2017) – By Baron Craze
Book Reviews
Roundtable Reviews
- The Jersey Devil (Author: Hunter Shea) (2016) – By Baron Craze
Technical
Soundtrack Reviews
Television Reviews
- The Mind’s Eye Original Soundtrack (2016) – By Baron Craze
Comic Reviews
- 227: Season 1 (1985-86) – By Jason S. Lockard
Short Stories
- Wolfcop Issue #1 (2016) – By Baron Craze
