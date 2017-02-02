Capture Kill Release (2016) – By Misty Layne

There is A LOT of yelling done in this film. Like A LOT. The couple in this film is totally one of the most dysfunctional ever – and it’s not just them yelling. Even the bit players end up yelling, oy. I mean, it makes sense in a film about a couple who plots to murder a random stranger just for the thrill of it, but then one of them is all, “okay, but hey, I thought we were like totes kidding, haha? Omg, what are you doing with that cat?!?!”. Being married to a sociopath (pretty sure it was a socio and not psycho here…) has gotta be rough. I’d yell too, I guess.
Anyway. Jenn (the sociopath) & Farhang (the mind-changer) are married and looking for a thrill. Talking about murder gets them off, so hey sure, why the hell not right? They get the tools needed, they research how to kill and dispose of bodies, and basically everything one needs to be a good little killer. They’re also documenting EVERYTHING they do on camera (because SMART! *eye roll* ), so we see their hunt for the perfect victim. Farhang has a long list of who he won’t kill, Jenn’s is less. One day whilst out filming, Jenn (who seems to not ever go to work for some reason) meets an incredibly nice homeless man and runs into a douchebag extraordinaire. Guess which one ends up as her victim? (hehe) Meanwhile, as it gets closer to time to commit the perfect murder, Farhang is having some serious second thoughts because he, apparently, isn’t totes cray like Jenn. Jenn is all “fuck it!” though and well…I mean, really what do you expect to happen when you force your partner to murder someone with you? Guess you’ll have to watch to see if it meets your expectations. *wink*
While I seriously could’ve done without the extreme yelling, Jenn was amazeballs as, well, fictional Jenn. The crazy was strong with this one. And Farhang as fictional Farhang was equally excellent as counterpoint. They balanced out incredibly well. I felt the film could’ve been a tad bit shorter, mostly in a particular scene/arc (the cleanup/aftermath scenes). They just felt like they went on forever & ever, with me going,“how long do we have to spend in this one place talking about this because we get it?”. It was the only place in the film that felt…off to me. The rest of it flowed nicely, and considering the “documentary” style filming, the shaky camera thing wasn’t too too horrible, which was nice (Jenn yelling to keep the damn camera steady probably helped, lol).
Overall, while a bit too long it’s interesting to watch the breakdown of a relationship when you introduce the concept of murder, and I was left with the particular questions of “how long had Jenn been hiding her sociopathic tendencies? Or had she not but this was the first time she really acted on them?”. So, yes, a thinking film, for sure. Check them out over on Facebook for more info and to find out where you can view!
https://www.facebook.com/capturekillrelease
Capture Kill Release (2016) – By Misty Layne
