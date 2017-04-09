Classic Cinema 2.0 – By Jason S. Lockard

 

I have been writing this article for almost five years now! Sharing with all of you my love for Classic Cinema! I decided as all things change it was time for Classic CInema to change with the times as well!

So starting now every month! I will be bringing you classic film aficionados a plblic domain classic of epic proportions! I will tell you a little about one of the actors and a little about the film and than the feature film!

So let’s begin the new era of Classic Cinema with episode 1 featuring Vincent Price in “The last man on Earth”.

Thanks for joining me on this new journey in Classic Cinema and don’t forget to like and subscribe to the channel for the latest! www.youtube.com/TheeRealPastorJ

 

By Articles & Profiles