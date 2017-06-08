Farewell Rogue Cinema – You Were the Best – By Philip Smolen

How do you say goodbye to something that’s been part of your DNA for over eight years? I don’t know. I feel like I’m writing a eulogy for one of my family members. And that’s what Rogue Cinema has been to me – a beloved and cherished member of my family.
Back in 2009, I stumbled across Duane’s other wonderful site “B-Movie Central” and I fell in love with it. And then I saw a little blurb from Duane seeking new writers for Rogue. I was very excited, but also filled with trepidation. But I applied and Duane reassured me and told me to write about what I know. So I did (a little piece called “Oooey, Gooey and Oh so Chewy – Early Forays in Blob Cinema“) and I was on my way. For the first year or so I just wrote one article an issue, and after I got comfortable, Duane let me branch out into movie reviews and interviews, and the experience was amazing. It allowed me to speak to a world of incredibly talented artists, and all of these people had one thing in common; their passion for film. When I was interviewing someone, I usually asked them when they knew that they had to make movies, and every one of them then enthusiastically spoke about the moment when cinema became their life. By bringing that moment to the surface for everyone to read, I was confirming what I already knew: movies have the ability to change our world and bring us together.
I want to thank all of the people I interviewed over the years, and all of the film makers whose movies I reviewed. Thank you for letting me into your world. I may not have enjoyed every movie I watched, but every one of you is a five star professional. I also want to thank my fellow Rogue writers. I always made sure to read your interviews and reviews in every issue. I learned so much by doing so and the words you wrote helped me become a better writer.
And finally, I have to say thanks to Rogue’s Fearless Leader – Duane Martin. Duane, just as Kipling wrote in “If’, you managed to keep your head about you when everyone else was losing theirs. I have the utmost respect and admiration for you. Rogue Cinema was an amazing accomplishment and a high watermark for cinematic websites. And its integrity and awesomeness reflects directly on you. You are a rarity in this day and age – someone who cares about what they’re doing and are only interested in creating the best. Well, you succeeded. Thank you.
Farewell Rogue Cinema – You Were the Best – By Philip Smolen
