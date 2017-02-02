If you've enjoyed the magazine and would like to help us out, you can pledge a small amount monthly to help cover our operating costs.
February 2017
Articles & Profiles
- An Interview with Dean Bertram – By Baron Craze
Film Reviews
- Classic Cinema: Superman: The Movie (1978) – Jason S. Lockard
- Freaks (1932): 85-years of Macabre Beauty – By Baron Craze
- Return to Horror High: Class in Session (1987) – By Baron Craze
- The 4th Annual PS Awards: A Look Back at Eight Incredible Indie Movies from 2016 – By Philip Smolen
Anime Reviews
- Beyond the Thrill (2016) – By Paul Busetti
- Capture Kill Release (2016) – By Misty Layne
- Circus of the Dead (2014) – By Jim Morazzini
- Contamination (1980) – By Roger Carpenter
- Dead West (2016) – By Baron Craze
- Don’t Let the Devil In (2016) – By Misty Layne
- Eliminators (2016) – By Jim Morazzini
- Fists of Fury (2017) – By Jim Morazzini
- Leftovers (2017) – By Jim Morazzini
- Meow (2016) – By Philip Smolen
- Murderlust (1985) – By Baron Craze
- Night Job (2017) – By Misty Layne
- Night of Something Strange (2016) – By Baron Craze
- Parasites (2016) – By Jim Morazzini
- Pitchfork (2016) – By Baron Craze
- Project Nightmare (1987) – By Baron Craze
- Scavenger Hunt (1979) – By Duane L. Martin
- Stryker (1983) – By Duane L. Martin
- The Beast (1975) – By Roger Carpenter
- The Deja Vuers (2016) – By Misty Layne
- The Lonesome Lass (2017) – By Shari K. Green
- The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Miss Osbourne (1981) – By Roger Carpenter
- The Wax Mask (1997) – By Baron Craze
- They Plot By Night (2016) – By Philip Smolen
- Turnabout (2016) – By Shari K. Green
Book Reviews
Roundtable Reviews
Technical
CD Reviews
Television Reviews
Comic Reviews
- The Addams Family Complete Series (1964-1966) – By Baron Craze
Short Stories
- Ghostbusters Annual (2017) – By Jason S. Lockard
