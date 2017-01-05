If you've enjoyed the magazine and would like to help us out, you can pledge a small amount monthly to help cover our operating costs.
January 2017
Interviews
Articles & Profiles
Instantly Dated
- An Interview with Mike Lyddon – By Misty Layne
- Best and Worst of 2016 – By James Morazzini
- The Sentinel (1977): Still Guarding Against Evil – By Baron Craze
Film Reviews
- Instantly Dated: Space Drive-In – By Chris McHugh
- Instantly Dated: Teletext for Your TV – By Chris McHugh
- Instantly Dated: The First Company to Sell Movies on VHS – By Chris McHugh
- Instantly Dated: What Happened to Betamax? – By Chris McHugh
Anime Reviews
- A House is not a Home (2015 ) – By Roger Carpenter
- An American Hippie in Israel (1972) – By Roger Carpenter
- Beyond the Gates (2016) – By Jim Morazzini
- Bubba the Redneck Werewolf (2014) – By Cary Conley
- Day of Anger (1967) – By Roger Carpenter
- Doobius Sources (2016) – By Jim Morazzini
- Good Tidings (2016) – By Baron Craze
- In a Valley of Violence – By Jim Morazzini
- Outlaw: Gangster VIP (1968) / Outlaw: Gangster VIP 2 (1968) – By Roger Carpenter
- Spectral (2016) – By Jim Morazzini
- The Barn (2016) – By Jim Morazzini
- The Fiancé (2016) – By Baron Craze
- The Inhabitants (2015) – By Roger Carpenter
- The Man Who Skied Down Everest (1975) – By Jason S. Lockard
- The Roost (2005) – By Baron Craze
- The Shallows (2016) – By Baron Craze
- Viral (2016) – By Baron Craze
Book Reviews
Television Reviews
Comic Reviews
By Duane • Monthly Issues •