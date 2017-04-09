“Love My Way” is a four minute musical short from writer/ director Pascal Payant that reveals the inner feelings of two couples. Much like a music video, Pascal’s camera follows them as they think and reflect about themselves and each other all while a cover version of The Psychedelic Furs “Love My Way” (performed by Kuta) plays on the soundtrack. The film is moody, mysterious and evocative as the doubts and fears of the cast are divulged. The actors are young and attractive and though they have no dialogue, their faces properly convey their emotional state. This is a solid well made video and it provides the proper visual emotional counterpoint to the music. “Love My Way” is a savory short cinematic endeavor that carries considerable emotional power.
To watch “Love My Way”, please go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgVF0fAQ_28&t=3s
Love My Way (2017) – By Philip Smolen
