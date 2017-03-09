Before requesting to have your film reviewed, please make sure to read the Film Submission FAQ in the Submission Info section and then contact the editor to request the review and get the shipping address.
Review Request
Status: Open
We are currently accepting review requests. Requests will be processed in the order they are received and will ONLY be accepted during the open submission period. All submissions that are received during the closed submission period will be ignored and discarded so as to keep things fair for everyone.
Rogue Cinema is always on the lookout for new writers to join our regular staff of volunteers. If you would like to join the Rogue Cinema team, check out the Submission FAQ and then contact the editor to discuss your proposed submission(s).
The Unseen Things Series
Duane L. Martin is the author of the contemporary fantasy / sci-fi hybrid series, Unseen Things.
You can find out all about the series including where to purchase the books in ebook format on the official website.
March 2017
Articles & Profiles
- An Interview with Michael Nardelli – By Baron Craze
- An Interview with Tom Costabile – By Baron Craze
Instantly Dated
- Classic Cinema: Superman II (1980) – By Jason S. Lockard
- The Ghost of Frankenstein (1942): 75th Anniversary – By Baron Craze
Film Reviews
- Instantly Dated – Episode 27: Freedom Rock Commercial – By Chris McHugh
Anime Reviews
- A Figure Lone (2017) – By Philip Smolen
- A Homecoming (2017) – By Paul Busetti
- A Lotta Life (2017) – By Philip Smolen
- A Weekend (A Very Good Movie) (2011) – By Misty Layne
- Blood and Black Lace (1964) – By Roger Carpenter
- Bloodrunners (2017) – By Baron Craze
- Death Walks Twice: Two Films by Luciano Ercoli (1971/1972) – By Roger Carpenter
- Defarious (2017) – By Misty Layne
- Defending the Chastity (2017) – By Philip Smolen
- Deluge (1933) – By Roger Carpenter
- Deserted (2017) – Jim Morazzini
- Devils in Disguise (2014) – By Shari K. Green
- Do You Dream In Color? (2016) – Jim Morazzini
- Dr. Orloff’s Monster (1964) – By Roger Carpenter
- Drive In Massacre (1976) – By Baron Craze
- Immoral Tales (1973) – By Roger Carpenter
- Joe Bullet (1973) – By Jason S. Lockard
- Kinnari (2016) – By Misty Layne
- My Father’s Tools (2017) – Jim Morazzini
- One Million Years B.C. (1966) – By Duane L. Martin
- Palace of Fun (2016) – By Shari K. Green
- Shut Up Anthony (2017) – By Misty Layne
- Sisters of the Plague (2015) – By Baron Craze
- Spider Baby or, The Maddest Story Ever Told (1967) – By Roger Carpenter
- Squares (2016) – By Paul Busetti
- The Creature Below (2017) – By Philip Smolen
- The Harrow (2016) – By Baron Craze
- The Mason Brothers (2017) – Jim Morazzini
- The Neon Dead (2015) – By Baron Craze
- The Survivor (1981) – By Baron Craze
- Tone Death (2017) – By Misty Layne
- Will Reading (2017) – By Philip Smolen
- Wolf House (2016) – By Baron Craze
- Your Vice is a Locked Room and Only I Have the Key (1972) – By Roger Carpenter
Book Reviews
Roundtable Reviews
- The Legacy (1979) – By Baron Craze
Technical
Soundtrack Reviews
Television Reviews
- Dead West Original Soundtrack (2016) – By Baron Craze
Comic Reviews
Short Stories
- Blood of Dracula (Full Series) – By Baron Craze
- Star Trek New Visions: Sam (2017) – By Jason S. Lockard
- X-Files Origins (2017) – By Jason S. Lockard
By Duane • Monthly Issues •