May 2017
Articles & Profiles
Instantly Dated
- An Interview with Cindy McDonald – By Baron Craze
- Classic Cinema 2.0: Suddenly (1954) – By Jason S. Lockard
- The Car: 40th Anniversary – By Baron Craze
- Unmade Cine-Magic (Part 1) – By Philip Smolen
Film Reviews
Anime Reviews
- Anatahan (1953) – By Jason S. Lockard
- Ariel (2017) – By Paul Busetti
- Beyond the Woods (2016) – Jim Morazzini
- Black Candles (1982) – By Baron Craze
- Black Mama, White Mama (1973) – By Roger Carpenter
- Black Scar Blues (2017) – By Jim Morazzini
- Campin Buddies (2014) – By Jason S. Lockard
- Cathy’s Curse (1977) – By Baron Craze
- Chupacabra Territory (2016) – By Baron Craze
- Don’t Give Up the Ship (1959) – By Duane L. Martin
- Dream Stalker (1991) – By Baron Craze
- Eaten Alive – By Roger Carpenter
- Lazybones (2017) – By Philip Smolen
- Let’s Talk About “It” (2017) – By Philip Smolen
- Little Striker (2017) – By Paul Busetti
- M.r Pickpocket (2017) – By Philip Smolen
- Requiescant (1967)- By Roger Carpenter
- Swashbuckler Double Feature (1951-1954) – By Jason S. Lockard
- Teenage Ghost Punk (2014) – By Jim Morazzini
- The Afflicted (2011) – By Baron Craze
- The Hills Have Eyes (1977) – By Roger Carpenter
- The Mephisto Waltz (1971) – By Roger Carpenter
- Twin Cities (2017) – By Philip Smolen
- We are the Flesh (2016) – By Roger Carpenter
- Whiskey Galore (2017) – Jim Morazzini
- Wild Beasts (1984) – By Baron Craze
Book Reviews
Roundtable Reviews
- Scared Stiff (1988) – By Baron Craze
Technical
Soundtrack Reviews
Television Reviews
- The House on Haunted Hill Soundtrack (1999) – By Baron Craze
Comic Reviews
Short Stories
- ZMD: Zombies of Mass Destruction #1 – By Baron Craze
