The Barn (2016) – By Jim Morazzini

Halloween 1959, a little boy and girl ignore the warnings about trick or treating at a local farm with bloody results. Thirty years later a group of teens heading to a concert stumble across the same barn and accidentally unleash the evil inside it. That’s the basic premise of Justin M. Seaman’s debut film THE BARN.
Set in 1989, Sam (Mitchell Musolino) and Josh (Will Stout), decide to have one final epic Halloween before graduation and college separate them. An announcement on Dr. Rock’s (Ari Lehman) show that Demon Inferno will be playing a surprise gig nearby sets everything in motion. Already in trouble for pranking Ms. Barnhart (Linnea Quigley) on Devil’s Night they gather up a group of friends and hit the road. Stopping to party they find an old deserted barn and for laughs play out one of Sam’s Halloween rhymes, of course it actually works and they awaken the three demons sleeping in the barn, The Boogeyman, Hallowed Jack, and The Candycorn Scarecrow. Now they have to stay alive long enough to figure out what these creatures want, and how to send them back to Hell.
As you can probably tell from the setting, THE BARN is another retro film, and it shows from the start, the production company’s logo looks like something you would see on an old VHS. There’s grain and scratches like you’d see on a film from the era too, not the absurd amount in the faux grindhouse films but a pretty good approximation of what you’d see on a film from Avco-Embassy or Jensen-Farley. And that’s what THE BARN resembles, one of the delightfully gory indies from one the mini-majors of the time, this could easily have played on a double bill with THE BOOGENS or PHANTASM with it’s high energy and wonderfully gory kills. Wonderfully gory kills rendered in practical effects, even the cheesy looking energy flashes the creatures give off at times are hand animated not CGI rendered.
Some of the usual complaints apply, the actors look to old for the parts and the group has all the usual, totally diverse members that you wonder how they ended up hanging out together in the first place. But by now most genre fans should be used to this. Just like a few of the twists won’t be a huge surprise by now, even if the script does keep them from being obvious. In short while it doesn’t reinvent the genre, it is a great addition to it and one that may well become a regular part of your Halloween viewing.
THE BARN is currently available on DVD from the company’s website here: http://www.nevermoreproductionfilms.com
IMDB: http://www.imdb.com/title/tt3390550
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBarnmovie
Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u9ef7LNLO9U
