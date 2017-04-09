Is Heaven Real? Do miracle happen? Is the bible true? These questions have been asked for generations! Mill Creek Entertainment has released a new collection of documentaries investigating these questions! Let’s take a look at “The Evidence for Heaven!”
Our Rating System:
**** = Don’t Miss it!
*** = Worth a look.
** = An Ok way to spend an evening.
* = You haven’t missed anything.
The Evidence for Heaven (2004) – This is a biblical investigation into the mystery all of mankind is seeking an answer and is hosted by Jerry Rose. ***
The Bible’s Greatest Miracles: The Proof (1993) – In this investigation scholars examine miracles to determine if they are myth or reality. ***
Miraculous Messages (2007) – Scholars investigate the great flood to the end times to see links between global warming and the end of the world! **
End Times: How Close Are We (2006) – Are we living in the final days of planet Earth! Can we know what the future holds? In this investigation scholars answer how close we are to the end! **
The four videos in this collection are presented in full screen format. The audio and video are crisp and clean. Than there is the bonus. With the purchase of the DVD you get all four videos on digital through www.watch.Millcreekent.com. So you can watch it on your computer, phone or on even on the Roku app! This is definitely a plus!
I really enjoyed this DVD and I highly recommend it to anyone who is searching for the truth! Head over to http://www.millcreekent.com/the-evidence-for-heaven.html and pick up a copy today!
Moral Rating: nothing offensive
Audience: teens and adults
Genre: documentary
Length: 3 hours 26 Minutes
DVD Released: 2017
DVD Rating: A-
The Evidence for Heaven (1993-2006) – By Jason S. Lockard
