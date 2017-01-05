The Man Who Skied Down Everest (1975) – By Jason S. Lockard

We all have dreams! Things we want to accomplish! One man’s dream was to sky down Mount Everest! The 1975 Oscar-winning film ‘The Man Who Skied Down Everest’ documents this dream. Now this documentary gets a Blu-ray release thanks to the fine folks at Film Detective.
The film is based on the diary of Japanese alpinist Yûichirô Miura and his attempt to ski down Mount Everest in 1970. Even though their were bad omens and many tragedies he would not be deterred from his adventure.
The footage for this documentary was shot in 35mm Panavision and is paired with readings from Miura’s diary – narrated by Douglas Rain who’s voice may be best known as HAL in 2001: A Space Odyssey. Does Yûichirô Miura complete his task well you’ll have to see this film to find out.
This film has been digitally restored in HD from the original 35mm film elements. The picture and sound are beutiful. The only downside is there is no bonus features, but it would make a great addition to anyone’s documentary library.
So if you love documentaries as much as I do add this film to your collection
You’ll be glad you did.
Moral Rating: nothing offensive
Audience: all audiences
Genre: documentary
Released: 2016
Rating: B
