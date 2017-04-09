At the time I am writing this review we are just days away from Easter! The time when the Christian world celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. This new DVD release from Mill Creek Entertainment delves into the truth! Was Jesus the son of God or just a myth? Let’s take a look at what is in this collection
Our Rating System:
**** = Don’t Miss it!
*** = Worth a look.
** = An Ok way to spend an evening.
* = You haven’t missed anything.
The Perfect Sacrifice (2011) – This is a story of faith follows four diverse people: A priest, an entertainer, a Catholic evangelist with a healing ministry and a religious Sister. ****
The Case for Christ’s Resurrection (2007) – New technology and scientific research are used to reinforces the biblical accounts of Christ‘s death and resurrection. ***
Jesus: The Evidence (2008) – Some of the greatest theologians and leaders of our time discuss the scientific evidence for the existence of Jesus as depicted in the Gospels. ***
This DVD is an eye opening collection! For anyone who is searching for the truth behind the stories of Jesus. It might just change what you believe!
The three videos in this collection are presented in full screen format. The audio and video are crisp and clean. Than there is the bonus. With the purchase of the DVD you get all three videos on digital through www.watch.Millcreekent.com. So you can watch it on your computer, phone or on even on the Roku app! This is definitely a plus!
I really enjoyed this DVD and I highly recommend it to anyone who is searching for the truth! Head over to http://www.millcreekent.com/the-perfect-sacrifice.html and pick up a copy today!
Moral Rating: thematic elements, punishment and death
Audience: teens and adults
Genre: documentary
Length: 3 hours 26 Minutes
DVD Released: 2017
DVD Rating: A-
The Perfect Sacrifice (2007-2011) – By Jason S. Lockard
By Duane • Film Reviews •