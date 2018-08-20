Titanic

“Where to, miss?” — Jack, “To the stars.” — Rose

There’s no better way to begin a review of such an iconic movie as Titanic than the following words.

There was enough room for Jack on that door.

Memes aside, and before we spoil a 20 year old movie, Titanic is a dreamy tale about two young people who fall in love despite their social and cultural differences, and experience a brief happiness before facing one of the biggest tragedies of modern history. It’s a story about love and death, the two forces opposing pride and social norms.

It starts with a frame story about a crew of treasure hunters who are searching for the Heart of the Ocean, a blue diamond. When they only find a portrait of a woman wearing it, they meet Rose Dawson Calvert, a survivor of the Titanic sinking and the woman in the drawing herself. She then tells her story to the crew and the audience, connecting the modern people to a historical event through romance and humor.

Rose and Jack are very much like Romeo and Juliet on board of a ship, minus all the murder. Rose, an open-hearted 17-year-old, feels like she’s living in a cage, and plans to end her life when she meets Jack, an artist and a free spirit who’s been all around the world. Intrigued by his nature, she becomes his friend first, and lover next, and when it seems all the differences between them are erased, the inevitable happens.

Now, we know what happens. The indestructible ship sinks. There aren’t enough lifeboats to save everyone. Rose, being a rich young woman, has a real chance to live. Jack… not so much. And still, no matter how many times we watch this movie, we’re always on the edge of our seats, watching her fight to save Jack, or die with him.

More than twenty years since its release, Titanic is still a relevant and valuable movie. The story may not be original, but the setting and the frame make it very compelling. A lot of research went into its creation. James Cameron, the director, wanted to do justice to the victims of the Titanic disaster, so he spent a lot of time reading every survivor account he could get his hands on. He created a detailed timeline of the ship’s sinking, and consulted historians in order to get every detail right. He also convinced the 20th Century Fox of the importance of shooting the wreck itself, and marketing the movie around that.

While the dialogue is sometimes simple and flat, both Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet show such chemistry in their interactions. Both of them are charismatic and passionate on screen, pulling us into the emotional and haunting story. It’s not surprising at all that the movie won so many awards, staying at the top of the box office charts until James Cameron’s Avatar took over twelve years after Titanic was released.

And for the time it was released, the effects were really impressive. During the dramatic scenes of the sinking, we really felt like we were right there among the desperate passengers. Fortunately, only minor injuries resulted from the stunts during the filming of these scenes. The soundtrack, composed by James Horner, added to the romantic feel of the movie, with the song My Heart Will Go On becoming a huge hit.

Even if you don’t want to admit you’ve cried at least once while watching Titanic (we totally did), it has aged really well, remaining both epic and intimate, painful and heartwarming at the same time.