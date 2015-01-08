Welcome to RogueCinema.com
Hi! It’s good to see you. Take off the shoes, grab some popcorn, and pull that beanbag over here, would you?
There we go. Comfy? Got a beer, or a soda? Awesome. Let’s watch some movies!Read more...
But while you’re on this page, let us tell you a little about ourselves. We’re a group of friends who love to play sports, like online gokken at พนันออนไลน์ได้เงินจริง, and watch some amazing movies which turned into movie-reviewers. We’re a diverse group, each of us with their own lives, interests and obligations, and we don’t really get to hang out as much as we used to. So, each week, we have a movie night, and we all take that time to relax, shut up, and enjoy anything from timeless classics to the newest hits. The silence doesn’t last long though, and as soon as our movie is over, we review and discuss it at length. We talk about anything, from the art direction, through acting, dialogue, inspiration and history, impact, and even some flaws and goofs we’ve noticed.
Things can get pretty heated sometimes.
There was that one week when we watched The Godfather, and then Pulp Fiction the week after. Half of the crew was still under the impression of the first one, so they were adamant in claiming that the other is not, and cannot be, the best movie ever. The other half respectfully (or not so respectfully) disagreed. It was a fun night, though.
And don’t even get me started on the DC vs. Marvel debate.
The important thing is that since we do this every week, we’ve decided to write some of these thoughts down. We’ve shared some valuable moments while we watched and talked about some of those movies. We’ve bonded over them. So, we decided to put those memories right here on the internet and share them with you guys! Each and every review we post is written from the perspective of our group, so that’s why you’ll see “we” or “us” on literally every page you visit.
It was the best idea ever.
Now, we know what you’re thinking. What makes these guys qualified to write movie reviews, right? They’re just some random dudes watching movies, right? Well, let us let you in on a little secret.
We’re movie addicts.
Like, seriously.
We don’t pick and choose our genres. We watch everything. And when we write our thoughts down, we do that in a genuine way. We try to present them our way. The Rogue way. Doesn’t matter if it’s an emotional drama, or a sizzling romance, or a kick-ass action flick, or anything you can think of. We love it all, and we’re always on the lookout for the best of the best in every genre.
We turned a hobby into a fun and relaxing activity, but we didn’t stop there. Our ideas expanded into a mission to bring high quality movie reviews that are honest and informative, broken down for your enjoyment, with just a pinch of each of our personalities mixed in, straight to you guys.
We try not to spoil anything. Sometimes it’s inevitable. We’re sorry.
And who knows. Maybe we inspire some of you to do the same. Even just motivating you to watch a movie we recommend would be enough of a reward.
We’ll also do our best to save your time and money by letting you know which movies just aren’t worth it. No worries. We’re looking out for you.
Do you have any questions? Comments? Suggestions? Maybe a review request? Don’t hesitate to contact us. Sign up for our newsletter to be the first one to know whenever we post a new review. Don’t forget to follow us on social media and sign up for our newsletter where you can read interesting news articles like our newest one how the movie industry influences online casinos like LeoVegas. We appreciate every bit of your support.
We hope that you enjoy reading RogueCinema.com as much as we’ve enjoyed creating it.
Love,
Rogues